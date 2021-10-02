The Rolling Stones Perform Live Debut Of Troubles a' Comin' In Charlotte

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed the live debut of their newly-released cover of The Chi-Lites' 1970 track, "Troubles a' Comin'", during an October 30 show in Charlotte, NC.
The studio version is one of nine unreleased tunes that will appear in a series of expanded 40th anniversary reissues of their 1981 album, "Tattoo You."
Due October 22, the project has been remastered as a standalone set, with most packages featuring unreleased recordings and a 1982 concert from London's Wembley Stadium.
"Tattoo You" 40th Anniversary Editions will be available in a multiple formats, including CD, LP and digital, Deluxe 2CD and 2LP versions, and 4CD and 5LP Super Deluxe Boxset.
The Charlotte concert marked the second date of The Rolling Stones rescheduled No Filter US Tour, which they dedicated to their late drummer, Charlie Watts, during an emotional opening night in St. Louis, MO on September 26.
"Thank you Charlotte!" shared the group on social media, "Hope you had a great night, it was good to be back!" Watch the fan filmed video here.
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song Troubles A' Comin'
Rolling Stones Special Edition Little People Figure Set Released
Rolling Stones Dedicate US Tour To Charlie Watts
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts
Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video
The Rolling Stones Share Video Tribute To Charlie Watts
Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more
AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'- more
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album
KISS Share New Acoustic Mix Of 1976 Classic 'Beth'
The Rolling Stones Perform Live Debut Of Troubles a' Comin' In Charlotte
Queen Revisit Historic Rock In Rio On The Greatest
Pink Floyd Share 2021 Edit Of 'On The Turning Away'
Testament, Exodus and Death Angel Push Back Tour To 2022
Trivium Streaming 'Phalanx' Video
Singled Out: Sons Of Silver's Hesitate