All Hail The Yeti Unleash 'Bury Your Memory' Video

All Hail The Yeti have shared a music video for their brand new single "Bury Your Memory". The song comes from their forthcoming "Within The Hollow Earth" EP, which is set to hit stores on November 12th.

Vocalist Connor Garritty had this to say about the track, "'Bury Your Memory' was one of the first songs that we completed for this EP and I immediately knew that it would be the first single. It feels very much like a traditional AHTY song, reminiscent of our self-titled record."

The band recruited Brian Cox (Bring Me The Horizon, Hollywood Undead) to direct the video. "Shooting with Brian Cox is always a pleasure," says Garritty. "He took my idea for a visual concept and ran with it. It's like nothing that any metal band is doing right now."

Connor said the EP, "'Within the Hollow Earth' has been hiding in the shadows for almost two years, and now it is peeking through the darkness to shed light on a dim music scene."We cannot wait to unleash this on the world.

The past couple years have been difficult for all of us and the excitement of releasing this has been taken away more times than I can remember. 'Within the Hollow Earth' will offer blue skies for this bleak world.

"We are very proud of the work and feel very confident that it paints a perfectly beautiful picture of how horrific life can be." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

All Hail The Yeti, Suicide Silence and Jinjer Announce Tour

All Hail The Yeti Launching Tour With Life Of Agony And Doyle

All Hail The Yeti Announce New Member, Begin Recording

News > All Hail The Yeti