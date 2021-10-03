Jeremy McComb Takes Fans To Folsom's Death Row With '13 Steps'

Country rocker Jeremy McComb has released a music video for his new single, "13 Steps", which was inspired by his visit to Folsom State Prison.

The new death-row ballad was co-written by McComb and Dan Olsen. Produced by Nick Gibbens, and was written from the perspective of an inmate after a friend gave McComb a tour of Folsom State Prison.

"On death row, there are 13 cells. As people get hanged, the next person would move up to the next cell," McComb explains. "Then another cell, then another, until you got to the end and it was your turn.

"They take you up 13 steps to a platform and hang you with a noose that had 13 knots on it, so [my friend] asked me, 'Do you know why everything in here is 13?' I had no idea, but he said 'It's 12 for the jury and one for the judge.

"So every one of these steps symbolizes a person who sent you to die.' It blew my mind." Watch the video below:

