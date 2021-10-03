.

Sammy Hagar Livestreaming Birthday Bash Next Weekend

Submitted | 10-03-2021

(fcc) Sammy Hagar will be live streaming his 2021 Birthday Bash from the Catalina Casino on Catalina Island in southern California on Saturday, October 9th via Nugs.net.

Hagar will be joined by his band, The Circle, (Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson), and perform in the iconic Catalina Casino overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Tickets for this annual celebration are available starting at $24.99 for HD and $39.99 for 4K. Fans can purchase tickets here.

