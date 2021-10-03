Singled Out: Cory M. Coons' Freedom Road

Acclaimed roots rocker Cory M. Coons just released his new single "Freedom Road" and to celebrate we have asked him to share with us the inspiration for the song. Here is the story:

"Freedom Road" talks about never taking our freedoms and the simple things in life for granted in these current difficult times we are faced with. I think it portrays the fact that there's a lot of built up frustration, fear, anger and confusion in North America and the world right now, and sometimes we must brave the storm on our own while standing up for our beliefs and speaking our own truth, which sometimes doesn't come without a cost. It's also a little about a loss of innocence, and finding that common ground with the common man, while asking God for strength and healing from above on our journey of faith on this current path we are on.

I wrote the song this past year while sensing a state of nervousness I think in many people, and seemingly a lot of close friends, as well as new people I have met who may feel very unsure of where things are heading with the direction of everything, and where we are at on a social level right now. I hope very much, and do feel that the music and lyrics especially in this one will resonate with many people around the world and help to bring light and a sense of awakening, and hopefully also a sense of coming together instead of more division in our country and in the world, with hope for a positive future for our children, and peace and prosperity for the generations to come.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Cory here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Cory M. Coons' Good Times Gone

Singled Out: Cory M. Coons' Long Road (Dead Man's Dream)

News > Cory M. Coons