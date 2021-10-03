Worm Share 'Murk Above The Dark Moor' Visualizer Video

(Earsplit) Florida funeral doom outfit Worm have shared a visualizer video for their new single "Murk Above The Dark Moor". The track comes from their forthcoming third album, "Foreverglade," which will hit stores on October 22nd.
We were sent the following details: Foreverglade sees Phantom Slaughter handling vocals, guitars, synth, and bass, with additional guitar/solos by Nihilistic Manifesto, session drums by L. Dusk, and additional synth by Equimanthorn. Mixed and mastered at Sound Spa Productions by Stephen DeAcutis (Evoken, Dim Mak), Foreverglade features wild and fantastic artwork from Brad Moore (Tomb Mold, Morpheus Descends, Organic Infest), with additional art and design elements by Yuri Kahan, Nightmare Imagery, Labelskum, and Dan Fried.
WORM's Phantom Slaughter reveals, "'Murk Above The Dark Moor ' is a homage to the early days of the legendary 'Peaceville Three,' calling forth the hauntingly vast choirs of My Dying Bride's Towards The Sinister as well as the classically cold yet melodic doom riffage of Paradise Lost's Lost Paradise and Anathema's Serenades. Slight nods to Ceremonium and Thorns Of The Carrion may also be found within this dreary and dark murk. Blood of the ancients shall open the gates..." Watch the video below:
