Billy Idol To Rock Europe and The UK in 2022

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has announced dates for a series of 2022 shows in the UK and Europe. The rocker will launch a UK trek in Glasgow on June 11 that will includes six shows in the region, before heading to Germany and Austria for another eight dates in late June and early July.

Tickets for the UK shows are already on sale, while presales for the European dates will begin Tuesday, October 5 at 10am CET (passcode: theroadside22), with general public seats going on sale Sunday, October 10 at 10am CET.

Idol will be on the road in support of his newly-release EP, "The Roadside"; introduced with the single, "Bitter Taste", his first new release in nearly seven years sees the rocker reminiscing about his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident.

Currently playing a series of US concert dates, Idol will open a Las Vegas residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on October 16. See the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Billy Idol Streaming New EP 'The Roadside'

Billy Idol Unplugs For Radio Appearance

Billy Idol Returns With 'Bitter Taste' Single and Video

Billy Idol Announces Las Vegas Residency

Billy Idol and Miley Cyrus Rock White Wedding For Super Bowl Tailgate

Billy Idol Rocks Quarantine Dancing With Myself With Jimmy Fallon and Fans

Billy Idol Extends Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

News > Billy Idol