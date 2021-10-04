Circle Jerks Add Over Two Dozen Shows To First Tour In 15 Years

Circle Jerks have added over two dozen new dates to their first North American tour in over 15 years that they will be launching with the first run of dates later this month.
The band's current live lineup includes vocalist Keith Morris, guitarist Greg Hetson (Bad Religion, Redd Kross), bassist Zander Schloss (The Weirdos, Joe Strummer) and drummer Joey Castillo (The Bronx, QOTSA, Danzig, BL'AST!, Wasted Youth).
They will be kicking off their return to the stage on October 27th in Albuquerque, NM at Sunshine Theatre, followed by shows in Tucson and Phoenix before taking a month off.
The tour will resume on December 10th in Baltimore and will continue with a run of 2021 dates that will conclude on December 19th in Fort Lauderdale, FL at the Culture Room.
Early 2022 sees the band kicking off the next leg on February 18th in San Diego and they just added over two dozen new dates that begin on St. Patrick's Day in Salt Lake City, and wraps up on May 13th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. See all of the dates below:
10/27: Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM
10/29: Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ
10/30: Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ
12/10: Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
12/11: Norva - Norfolk, VA
12/12: Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC
12/14: 40 Watt Club - Athens, GA
12/15: Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL
12/17: Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL
12/18: The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL
12/19: Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL
02/18: Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA
02/19: House of Blues - Anaheim, CA
02/20: Ventura Theatre - Ventura, CA
02/22: Fremont Theatre - San Luis Obispo, CA
02/ 23: Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA
02/25: Fillmore - San Francisco, CA
02/26: Ace of Spades - Sacramento
02/27: Clutch Cargo - Reno, NV
03/01: Knitting Factory - Boise. ID
03/02: Midtown - Bend, OR
03/04: Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
03/05: Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA
03/06: Roseland - Portland, OR
03/17: Grand Room Complex - Salt Lake CIty, UT
03/19: Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO
03/21: Granada - Lawrence, KS
03/22: Red Flag - St. Louis, MO
03/24: First Ave - Minneapolis, MN
03/25: The Vic - Chicago, IL
03/26: St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI
03/28: Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY
03/29: Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA
03/30: House of Blues - Cleveland, OG
04/01: Phoenix - Toronto, ON
04/02: Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC
04/03: L'Imperial Bell - Quebec City, QC
04/05: Higher Ground - Burlington, VT
04/07: Paradise - Boston, MA
04/08: Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ
04/09: TLA - Philadelphia, PA
04/14: Irving Plaza - NYC, NY
04/16: Black Cat - Washington DC
04/19: Ashville, NC
04/21: Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN
04/22: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA
04/23: New Orleans, LA
04/26: Mohawk - Austin, TX
04/29: Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX
04/30: White Oak - Houston, TX
05/01: Granada Theater - Dallas, TX
05/13: Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA
