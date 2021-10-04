Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs Take 'Cold Beer Calling My Name' To No. 1

Jameson Rodgers has scored his second consecutive No. 1 single with "Cold Beer Calling My Name" featuring Luke Combs after the track topped this week's Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

Rodgers had this to say, "The only thing better than writing a No. 1 song is writing a No. 1 song with your friends [he co-wrote the track with Hunter Phelps, Brett Tyler, and Alysa Vanderheym]. I can't believe we get to do this for a living. I'm proud of this song and this team."

This marks the first time Rodgers has topped the charts as an artist with a track he also co-penned. "Cold Beer Calling My Name," which has earned more than 104 million on-demand streams. Watch the official video below:

