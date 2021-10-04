Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released

(hennemusic) David Bowie's lost 2001 album, "Toy", will finally see the light of day as part of the release of a pair of box sets in the coming months and a song from the record is being streamed online.
Following a legendary 2000 performance at the Glastonbury Festival, Bowie took his live band into the studio to capture new interpretations of songs he'd first recorded from 1964-1971.
Bowie's inspiration for the project came after adding a new arrangement of his 1966 track, "Can't Help Thinking About Me", to his appearance on VH1's "Storytellers" series, marking its first performance in three decades; the rocker kept the song in the setlist for the short promotional tour for the "hours..." album, and in early 2000 David and producer Mark Plati compiled a list of some of Bowie's earliest songs to re-record.
After recording "Toy" live in studio with his band, Bowie's plan was to deliver an instant, surprise release of the album as soon as it was completed, but the technology to do that was still several years away and he decided the shelve the set, instead moving on to create new music for the "Heathen" record.
"Toy is like a moment in time captured in an amber of joy, fire and energy," says Plati. "It's the sound of people happy to be playing music. David revisited and re-examined his work from decades prior through prisms of experience and fresh perspective - a parallel not lost on me as I now revisit it twenty years later. From time to time, he used to say 'Mark, this is our album' - I think because he knew I was so deeply in the trenches with him on that journey. I'm happy to finally be able to say it now belongs to all of us."
Due January 7, "Toy" will be released as "Toy (Toy:Box)", in 3CD or 6x10" vinyl editions; the package will feature the original album alongside a collection of alternative mixes and versions, and a set of stripped-down, acoustic-based mixes.
"Toy" is being previewed with the radio mix of the reimagined version of Bowie's 1965 song, "You've Got a Habit of Leaving." Watch the lyric video here.
1970 David Bowie Recordings Featured On The Width Of A Circle Collection
Rare David Bowie Performance Of 'Changes' Streaming Online
Peter Frampton Streams Cover Of David Bowie Classic
David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show
David Bowie Live Series Continues With 1999 Paris Release
David Bowie Streams Fashion From 1997 Phoenix Festival Live Package
David Bowie 1990s Live Series Continues With 1997 Phoenix Festival
David Bowie's Station To Station Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
Sammy Hagar Releases Video For David Bowie Classic Cover
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more
The Jenny Thing - American Canyon
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released
Bullet For My Valentine Premiere 'Rainbow Veins' Video
Metallica Share 'Ride The Lightning' Video From Louder Than Life
Sixx:A.M. Release 'The First 21' Video
Bob Seger In The Studio For Night Moves' 45th Anniversary
Wolves In The Throne Room Postpone European Tour
Dave Gahan And Soulsavers Announce New Album
Circle Jerks Add Over Two Dozen Shows To First Tour In 15 Years