Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released

(hennemusic) David Bowie's lost 2001 album, "Toy", will finally see the light of day as part of the release of a pair of box sets in the coming months and a song from the record is being streamed online.

Following a legendary 2000 performance at the Glastonbury Festival, Bowie took his live band into the studio to capture new interpretations of songs he'd first recorded from 1964-1971.

Bowie's inspiration for the project came after adding a new arrangement of his 1966 track, "Can't Help Thinking About Me", to his appearance on VH1's "Storytellers" series, marking its first performance in three decades; the rocker kept the song in the setlist for the short promotional tour for the "hours..." album, and in early 2000 David and producer Mark Plati compiled a list of some of Bowie's earliest songs to re-record.

After recording "Toy" live in studio with his band, Bowie's plan was to deliver an instant, surprise release of the album as soon as it was completed, but the technology to do that was still several years away and he decided the shelve the set, instead moving on to create new music for the "Heathen" record.

"Toy is like a moment in time captured in an amber of joy, fire and energy," says Plati. "It's the sound of people happy to be playing music. David revisited and re-examined his work from decades prior through prisms of experience and fresh perspective - a parallel not lost on me as I now revisit it twenty years later. From time to time, he used to say 'Mark, this is our album' - I think because he knew I was so deeply in the trenches with him on that journey. I'm happy to finally be able to say it now belongs to all of us."

Due January 7, "Toy" will be released as "Toy (Toy:Box)", in 3CD or 6x10" vinyl editions; the package will feature the original album alongside a collection of alternative mixes and versions, and a set of stripped-down, acoustic-based mixes.

"Toy" is being previewed with the radio mix of the reimagined version of Bowie's 1965 song, "You've Got a Habit of Leaving." Watch the lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

1970 David Bowie Recordings Featured On The Width Of A Circle Collection

Rare David Bowie Performance Of 'Changes' Streaming Online

Peter Frampton Streams Cover Of David Bowie Classic

David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show

David Bowie Live Series Continues With 1999 Paris Release

David Bowie Streams Fashion From 1997 Phoenix Festival Live Package

David Bowie 1990s Live Series Continues With 1997 Phoenix Festival

David Bowie's Station To Station Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Sammy Hagar Releases Video For David Bowie Classic Cover

News > David Bowie