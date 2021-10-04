.

Metallica Share 'Ride The Lightning' Video From Louder Than Life

Bruce Henne | 10-04-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of their 1984 classic, "Ride The Lightning", from a September 24 appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY.

The title track from the group's second album, was featured on the group's opening night headline set, which also saw them close out the weekend event two night later with a performance of their self-titled 1991 record - aka The Black Album - in its entirety.

The festival shows came just weeks after the band released a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Metallica", which helped return it to the US Top 10 for the first time in three decades.

Metallica are next scheduled to perform at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, CA on October 8 and 10. Watch the live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Metallica Share 'Ride The Lightning' Video From Louder Than Life

Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode

Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show

Metallica Perform The Black Album At Louder Than Life Festival

Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show

Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show

Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online

Metallica's Black Album Returns To Billboard Top 10

Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more

David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more

Reviews

The Jenny Thing - American Canyon

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still

Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021

advertisement
Latest News

Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released

Bullet For My Valentine Premiere 'Rainbow Veins' Video

Metallica Share 'Ride The Lightning' Video From Louder Than Life

Sixx:A.M. Release 'The First 21' Video

Bob Seger In The Studio For Night Moves' 45th Anniversary

Wolves In The Throne Room Postpone European Tour

Dave Gahan And Soulsavers Announce New Album

Circle Jerks Add Over Two Dozen Shows To First Tour In 15 Years