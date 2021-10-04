Wolves In The Throne Room Postpone European Tour

Wolves In The Throne Room have announced that that they are postponing their European tour until October and November of next year to support their new album "Primordial Arcana".

The tour is not set to kick off on October 12th in Copenhagen, Denmark at Pumpehuset and will conclude on November 12th in Wiesbaden, Germany at Kesselhaus.

The band had this to say, "WOLFCULT OF EUROPE. We've received the word from our European team: The Primordial Arcana European Tour has been rescheduled for 2022.

"We will blaze the fires brightly next year! All tickets will remain valid. Our friends Blood Incantation will be replaced by an equally exciting act TBA." See the new dates below:

October 2022

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg Pandora

15 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

20 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Instant

25 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

27 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

28 - Lyon, France - Rockn'Eat

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

30 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

November 2022

1 - Toulouse, Franc - Le Rex

2 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

4 - Dunkerque, France - 4ecluses

5 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival

6 - London, UK - Heaven

8 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Stadtmitte

9 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

10 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Halle

11 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kesselhaus

