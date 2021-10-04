Wolves In The Throne Room Postpone European Tour

Wolves In The Throne Room have announced that that they are postponing their European tour until October and November of next year to support their new album "Primordial Arcana".
The tour is not set to kick off on October 12th in Copenhagen, Denmark at Pumpehuset and will conclude on November 12th in Wiesbaden, Germany at Kesselhaus.
The band had this to say, "WOLFCULT OF EUROPE. We've received the word from our European team: The Primordial Arcana European Tour has been rescheduled for 2022.
"We will blaze the fires brightly next year! All tickets will remain valid. Our friends Blood Incantation will be replaced by an equally exciting act TBA." See the new dates below:
October 2022
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
13 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg Pandora
15 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
20 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Instant
25 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
27 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
28 - Lyon, France - Rockn'Eat
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo
30 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
November 2022
1 - Toulouse, Franc - Le Rex
2 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
4 - Dunkerque, France - 4ecluses
5 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival
6 - London, UK - Heaven
8 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Stadtmitte
9 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk
10 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Halle
11 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kesselhaus
