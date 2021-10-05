Carlos Santana Expands Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Carlos Santana has announced that he has added new dates to his Santana: Greatest Hits Live Las Vegas residency, extending the special run into spring of next year.
The music icon is set to return to the House of Blues stage inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino next month to launch the previously announced run of residency dates beginning on November 3rd.
The 2021 dates will also include shows on November 5th, 6th, 7th, 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th, followed by December 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 10th, 11th and the final show of the year on December 12th.
After a short break, Santana will launch the newly announced 2022 dates on January 26th, followed by shows in the 28th, 29th, and 30th, and February 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th.
Carlos will then play more shows on May 18th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 25th, 27th, 28th and 29th. Tickets of the new shows are set to go on sale to the general public this Saturday, October 9th at 10AM local time.
Santana And Steve Winwood Stream Cover Of 'Whiter Shade Of Pale'
Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show
Carlos Santana Goes BMG For New Album
Carlos Santana Launching 'Splendiferous Santana' Compilation Stream
Carlos Santana Announces Blessings and Miracles Tour
Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album
Santana In The Studio For 'Abraxas' Anniversary
Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List
The Jenny Thing - American Canyon
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Foo Fighters and Tame Impala Lead Innings Festival Lineup
Fuel Announce First Shows Following New Album Release
OneRepublic Announce Special Livestream Event
Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life
Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon Share Mini Set Ahead Of First Tour in 16 Years
Jimmie Vaughan Releases 'Roll, Roll, Roll,' Video
Jonas Lindberg Shares 'Ocean's Of Time' Video
The Dead South To Deliver Easy Listening for Jerks