Carlos Santana Expands Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Carlos Santana has announced that he has added new dates to his Santana: Greatest Hits Live Las Vegas residency, extending the special run into spring of next year.

The music icon is set to return to the House of Blues stage inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino next month to launch the previously announced run of residency dates beginning on November 3rd.

The 2021 dates will also include shows on November 5th, 6th, 7th, 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th, followed by December 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 10th, 11th and the final show of the year on December 12th.

After a short break, Santana will launch the newly announced 2022 dates on January 26th, followed by shows in the 28th, 29th, and 30th, and February 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th.

Carlos will then play more shows on May 18th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 25th, 27th, 28th and 29th. Tickets of the new shows are set to go on sale to the general public this Saturday, October 9th at 10AM local time.

Related Stories

Santana And Steve Winwood Stream Cover Of 'Whiter Shade Of Pale'

Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show

Carlos Santana Goes BMG For New Album

Carlos Santana Launching 'Splendiferous Santana' Compilation Stream

Carlos Santana Announces Blessings and Miracles Tour

Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album

Santana In The Studio For 'Abraxas' Anniversary

Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience

News > Santana