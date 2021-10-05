Grammy Museum Ska Event To Feature The Boxboys First Performance In 40 Years

Ska fans mark your calendars for October 23rd! The Grammy Museum have announced a special panel discussion about the O.N. Klub and the early days of the LA ska and mod scene that will feature The Boxboys' first performance in 40 years.

SRO sent over the following details: Ska might be a household name these days, but it wasn't 40+ years ago when Howard Paar-newly arrived in LA from London, and inspired by British 2 Tone, Jamaican ska and reggae, and American soul music-launched one of the very first American ska scenes at a hole in the wall venue in Silver Lake called the O.N. Klub. Paar's vision of a ska and soul-only club helped to give birth to a uniquely American version of ska that spawned The Boxboys-one of the earliest American ska bands - and The Untouchables, who later went on to global fame with their ska/mod look and sound. The O.N. Klub and the bands that Paar booked unleashed a ska and mod frenzy across the city, that brought the look and feel of Brighton in Quadrophenia to the streets of LA.



Several of the LA ska scene's most prominent figures will gather for a special panel discussion at the GRAMMY Museum to reminisce about the O.N. Klub and the early days of the LA ska and mod scene: singer Jerry Miller (The Untouchables), singer Chuck Askerneese (The Untouchables), bassist Ivan Wong (The Boxboys), drummer Greg Sowders (The Boxboys), bassist Norwood Fisher (Fishbone), singer Greg Lee (Hepcat), music critic Bill Bentley (LA Weekly), O.N. Klub creator, author and award-winning music supervisor Howard Paar, ska musician, podcaster and author Marc Wasserman and Laurence Fishburne, the award-winning actor, producer and original O. N. Klub patron will discuss the importance of the O.N. Klub and the early days of the LA ska and mod scene. There will also be special live performances by The Boxboys (1st time in 40 years!) and The Untouchables. This afternoon affair will be hosted by veteran radio DJ/emcee Junor Francis and DJ Chuck Wren (Jump Up Records) will spin the best in American ska and reggae.



At 1:30pm and immediately following the performances, there will be book signings with authors Howard Paar ("Top Rankin,'" a punk/ska noir novel set against the 1980 backdrop of the O.N. Klub's first year) and Marc Wasserman ("Ska Boom! An American Ska & Reggae Oral History" detailing the beginning of ska in the US). Both books will be on sale at the GRAMMY Museum gift shop. This event is presented in association with History of LA Ska.



Panelists:

Howard Paar (O.N. Klub creator, music supervisor & Author of "Top Rankin': A Punk/Ska Noir Novel")

Marc Wasserman (Musician, Podcaster & Author of "Ska Boom!: An American Ska & Reggae Oral History")

Jerry Miller (The Untouchables)

Chuck Askerneese (The Untouchables)

Ivan Wong (The Boxboys)

Greg Sowders (The Boxboys)

Norwood Fisher (Fishbone)

Greg Lee (Hepcat)

Bill Bentley (Former LA Weekly music editor & Author of Smithsonian Rock & Roll: Live & Unseen)

Laurence Fishburne (award-winning actor, producer and original O. N. Klub patron)



Special Performances by:

The Boxboys (1st performance in 40 years!)

The Untouchables



All Ages

1:30pm doors / 2pm start

$15 tickets

For Tickets & COVID-19 Policy go here.

