Jimmie Vaughan Releases 'Roll, Roll, Roll,' Video

Jimmie Vaughan has released a brand new video for the track "Roll, Roll, Roll", which comes from his just released box set, "The Jimmy Vaughan Story."

He had this to say, "I always wanted to do the American Blues Songbook, like other people do the Great American Songbook. Frank Sinatra and all those people talk about doing the American Songbook.

"I thought well, I can understand that. These guys are not writing their songs, so I'll do the Great American Blues Songbook. That's basically what I did when I got on Proper Records. And I loved doing it. I still do. That's why I'm still doing it." Watch the video below:

