Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon Share Mini Set Ahead Of First Tour in 16 Years

Leo Kottke and Phish bassist Mike Gordon have shared a special 4-song mini set on YouTube to celebrate the announcement that they are launching their first tour together in over 16 years.

They will be hitting the road in December for a short tour to promote their first new Kottke/Gordon album in 15 years, "NOON", which they released last year. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 8th.

The new YouTube live set features performances of two tracks from the new album, the Kottke-penned "Sheets" and Gordon's song "How Many People Are You".

They also perform the Kottke classic "Rings", which was released with Gordon on 2005's SIXTY SIX STEPS, and "Disco", from the duo's 2002 release, CLONE. See the tour dates and watch the performance below:

12/8 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

12/9 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I

12/10 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

12/12 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

12/13 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

12/15 - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

12/16 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater

12/17 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

12/19 - Plattsburgh, NY - Strand Center for the Arts

Related Stories

News > Kottke Gordon