.

Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life

Bruce Henne | 10-05-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of their 2016 track, "Moth Into Flame", from a September 24 performance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY.

The song was the second single from "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct", a project that earned Metallica a place in US chart history when it became only the second time that any band of any genre would have six consecutive albums debut at number one on the Billboard 200.

In recent US chart activity, Metallica's 1991 self-titled album returned to the US Top 10 last month for the first time in 29 years with the help of a newly-released series of 30th anniversary reissues.

The Black Album surged from No. 158 to No. 9 on the Billboard 200 in the first week of sales for the 2021 project, with all versions - old and new -combining to sell 37,000 equivalent album units. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life

Metallica Share 'Ride The Lightning' Video From Louder Than Life

Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode

Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show

Metallica Perform The Black Album At Louder Than Life Festival

Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show

Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show

Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online

Metallica's Black Album Returns To Billboard Top 10

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more

Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more

Reviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List

The Jenny Thing - American Canyon

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still

Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters and Tame Impala Lead Innings Festival Lineup

Fuel Announce First Shows Following New Album Release

OneRepublic Announce Special Livestream Event

Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life

Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon Share Mini Set Ahead Of First Tour in 16 Years

Jimmie Vaughan Releases 'Roll, Roll, Roll,' Video

Jonas Lindberg Shares 'Ocean's Of Time' Video

The Dead South To Deliver Easy Listening for Jerks