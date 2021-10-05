Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of their 2016 track, "Moth Into Flame", from a September 24 performance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY.

The song was the second single from "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct", a project that earned Metallica a place in US chart history when it became only the second time that any band of any genre would have six consecutive albums debut at number one on the Billboard 200.

In recent US chart activity, Metallica's 1991 self-titled album returned to the US Top 10 last month for the first time in 29 years with the help of a newly-released series of 30th anniversary reissues.

The Black Album surged from No. 158 to No. 9 on the Billboard 200 in the first week of sales for the 2021 project, with all versions - old and new -combining to sell 37,000 equivalent album units. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

