Motorhead's Cover Of David Bowie's Heroes Passes 50 Million Views

Motorhead's cover of the David Bowie classic hit "Heroes" has surpassed 50 million views on the band's YouTube channel. The song was one of late frontman Lemmy Kilmister's favorites.
The track appeared on the band's 2017 covers collection "Under Cover". Drummer Mikkey Dee said at the time that Lemmy "was very, very proud of it, not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be - fun!"
Gutiarist Phil Campbell said of the cover, "It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be, and Lemmy ended up loving our version."
The new milestone comes as the band prepares to release their new career spanning collection, "Everything Louder Forever," on October 29th. Check out the Bowie cover below:
