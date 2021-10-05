.

Natalie Dean Shares 'More Than This' Lyric Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-05-2021

Single art

TLG Entertainment/INgrooves have shared a lyric video for Bay Area songstress Natalie Dean's brand new single "More Than This", which she describes as a "coming-of-age song."

Natalie had this to say about the track, "I wrote the song when I was 17 on the cusp of adulthood. At the time, I was head over heels for a guy who was 19. He decided that seeing me was too risky because technically, I still was underage.

"What's ironic is that I'm just now releasing the song, two years later and he's the one who's been trying to get back in my life. The only problem for him is I'm not interested anymore.

"The whole thing people say about there being 'more fish in the sea' is undoubtfully true. If only the younger me could see what she had coming. " Watch the lyric video below:

