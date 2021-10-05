.

Sanguisugabogg Reissuing Hard To Find Debut EP On Vinyl

10-05-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Product image

(Atom Splitter) Sanguisugabogg have announced that they will be reissuing their rare and fan-hailed debut EP, Pornographic Seizures, on 140-gram vinyl with a target release date of April 20, 2022.

The reissue will include two exclusive and previously unreleased B-sides, as well as an A2-sized poster and reworked artwork. Due to vinyl manufacturing delays, the anticipated ship date is subject to change.

"We're very psyched to have Pornographic Seizures back out to our diehard, Day 1 fans," the band enthuses. "The first time we had this out on vinyl, it went so quickly. We're happy more people get a chance to own a copy now."

The reissue will be released as a 140-gram black LP including an A2 poster as well as on all digital platforms. The album will also be released exclusively in the U.S. in the following formats:

*Black LP + poster
*Purple Smoke LP + poster: 500 units - Band exclusive
*Hot Pink LP + poster: 500 units - Century Media store exclusive

Pornographic Seizures Tracklisting:


SIDE A:
"Uningest"
"Turkish Blood Orgy"
"Perverse/Deranged"
"Succulent Decedent"

SIDE B:
"Sewer Skewer"
"Captivated by Necro"

Related Stories


Sanguisugabogg Reissuing Hard To Find Debut EP On Vinyl

News > Sanguisugabogg

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more

Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more

Reviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List

The Jenny Thing - American Canyon

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still

Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters and Tame Impala Lead Innings Festival Lineup

Fuel Announce First Shows Following New Album Release

OneRepublic Announce Special Livestream Event

Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life

Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon Share Mini Set Ahead Of First Tour in 16 Years

Jimmie Vaughan Releases 'Roll, Roll, Roll,' Video

Jonas Lindberg Shares 'Ocean's Of Time' Video

The Dead South To Deliver Easy Listening for Jerks