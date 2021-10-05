Sanguisugabogg Reissuing Hard To Find Debut EP On Vinyl

(Atom Splitter) Sanguisugabogg have announced that they will be reissuing their rare and fan-hailed debut EP, Pornographic Seizures, on 140-gram vinyl with a target release date of April 20, 2022.

The reissue will include two exclusive and previously unreleased B-sides, as well as an A2-sized poster and reworked artwork. Due to vinyl manufacturing delays, the anticipated ship date is subject to change.

"We're very psyched to have Pornographic Seizures back out to our diehard, Day 1 fans," the band enthuses. "The first time we had this out on vinyl, it went so quickly. We're happy more people get a chance to own a copy now."



The reissue will be released as a 140-gram black LP including an A2 poster as well as on all digital platforms. The album will also be released exclusively in the U.S. in the following formats:

*Black LP + poster

*Purple Smoke LP + poster: 500 units - Band exclusive

*Hot Pink LP + poster: 500 units - Century Media store exclusive





Pornographic Seizures Tracklisting:

SIDE A:"Uningest""Turkish Blood Orgy""Perverse/Deranged""Succulent Decedent"SIDE B:"Sewer Skewer""Captivated by Necro"

