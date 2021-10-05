Singled Out: Little Us' Real To Me

Connecticut rockers Little Us recently released their new music video and single "Real To Me" and to celebrate we asked Rithya Claude to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

We're the type of band that creates instrumentals and lyrics that belong with each other and have a purpose, not something that would just make do. "Real To Me" is a perfect example of that because it was a song that we kept continuously revisiting for about four years. It all started with this melodic eighth note guitar riff that I brought to the guys a while back and we just knew we had to build a song around it. New ideas for layers would periodically arise but we were never completely sold on them, so we'd go back to the drawing board and start over. After some years of on and off writer's block, we were able to pile up a decent foundation of instrumentals and vocals but still struggled to make everything flow just right.

We eventually hit our stride when we all got together for a week to record our other single "Another Day". It was almost as if something was telling us that we were finally 'ready enough' to finish the song, so we ended up completing it and tracking both "Real To Me" and "Another Day" all in the same week.

"Real To Me" became a song about having rough patches with a loved one and the lyrics in the second verse, "Tell me all that you want, just be real to me 'cause I'm barely breathing" perfectly conveys this message. It's almost a cry out to the other person saying, "even though we're a complete disaster right now, I need you to just communicate everything that you need from me because nothing is worth losing you over."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

News > Little Us