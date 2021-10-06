Deep Purple Turning To Crime With New Album

Rock legends Deep Purple have confirmed that they will be releasing their new Bob Ezrin produced studio album, entitled "Turning To Crime", on November 26th.
The record will be the follow up to their 2020 album "Whoosh!", and will mark the very first time that the iconic band will released an album of material previously recorded by other artists.
Fans are getting their first taste of the effort today, October 6th, with the release of the first single "7 and 7 is". Check out the tracklisting and stream the song below:
