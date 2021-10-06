.

In Mourning Premiere 'At The Behest Of Night' Video

Michael Angulia | 10-06-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

In Mourning have released a music video for their brand new single "At The Behest Of Night". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Bleeding Veil".

Guitarist Tim Nedergard had this to say about the album, "The Bleeding Veil is our most Personal album. We have taken a deep dive into every detail and aspect of these songs.

"Reflection has been a keyword throughout the process. We have combined dark and abstract elements, and still been influenced by our earlier Swedish melodic death metal sound."

Watch the video for "At The Behest Of Night" at this location:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

The album is set to be released digitally and on CD on November 26th, followed by a vinyl LP edition on February 18th, 2022. Watch the video below:

Related Stories


In Mourning Premiere 'At The Behest Of Night' Video

In Mourning Giving Away Song From 'Monolith' Reissue

In Mourning Release 'Black Storm' Video

In Mourning Announce New Album 'Garden Of Storms'

News > In Mourning

advertisement
Day In Rock

Judas Priest's Faulkner Could Have Died- Wolfgang Marks Eddie Van Halen Death Anniversary- Alex Lifeson Done Touring- Deep Purple- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more

Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour

Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List

The Jenny Thing - American Canyon

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still

advertisement
Latest News

Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson Has No Desire To Tour Again

Wolfgang Tributes Eddie Van Halen On First Anniversary Of His Death

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason 'Flabbergasted' By Roger Waters Bullying Claim

Motley Crue Stream Newly Remastered 'Live Wire'

Monuments Recruit Mick Gordon For 'Lavos'

Veil of Maya Share 'Outrun' Video

Jack Frost's Brothers In Arms Share 'The City Never Sleeps' Lyric Video

Every Hour Kills Stream New EP 'Vacu' Online Ahead Of Release