Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson Has No Desire To Tour Again

Legendary Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson says in a newly published interview in Guitar Player Magazine's latest issue that he has no interest in touring again.
While the iconic axeman has not ruled out playing live again or playing a short string of tours, he no longer wants to hit the road for epic tours. He was asked if he had any plans to play live in the near future and he responded, (via Guitar World), "I'm not really thinking about that. It's challenging enough to try to get this album [a project with former Coney Hatch star Andy Curran] out first.
"To be honest with you, I don't think I have it in me to go on the road," Lifeson continued. "I mean, if it was a handful of shows, that might be kind of fun, but anything beyond that... After 40 years of sitting in hotel rooms, I'm not interested. I've had quite enough of that. I do love my home life.
"I thought I would miss being onstage a lot more, but I don't really. I've done a couple of things here and there. Small things - usually it's a charity event or something like that. It's kind of fun getting up and playing with other people, but the whole production - the big, giant machine - it doesn't really hold much appeal to me now."
