Singled Out: BOY CHAD's Losing Control

Alternative pop star BOY CHAD just released his new single "Losing Control" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

LOSING CONTROL is a hyper pop club anthem that I made with producer KOIL. It is definitely a club anthem and at first listen it sounds like I am talking about being addicted to drugs. It is actually about my perseverance for continuing my art regardless of what anyone has to say about it.

I use a lot of effects because I love futurism and avant- garde fashion and music. The Matrix was also a huge inspiration for this track because of the choice we all have to either stay stagnant, choose the red pill, or live freely, choose the blue pill. I won't sleep till i've made it even then life is about improvement never stopping or you will fall off!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about BOY CHAD here

