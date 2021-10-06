nothing,nowhere Deliver 'Pieces Of You' Video

nothing,nowhere have released a music video for their brand new single "Pieces Of You". The track follows the release of the band's album, "Trauma Factory," earlier this year.
The new video was directed by Max Moore and the band had this to say about the track, "'Pieces of You' is about being infatuated with someone and feeling vulnerable; like the ground can disappear from your feet at any second."
The band will be hitting the road with labelmates All Time Low for a run of North American dates and before heading overseas in early 2022 to support Neck Deep in the U.K. Watch the video below:
