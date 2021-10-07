.

Mark C. Daniel Shares New Classic Rock Inspired 'Sign Za Life'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-07-2021

Promo art

Retro rocker Mark C. Daniel has released a music video for his brand new single "Sign Za Life", which he recorded with Mickey Curry on drums, and Marc Hickbox on bass.

Mark had this to say, "This was the last song we recording in this session and the first take of it. Mickey Curry - Drums(the Cult, Bryan Adams, Alice Cooper) felt like adding a few John Bonham-'esque punches in the Verses. It created an interesting dynamic and added a 'Zeppelin Feel.'

We are all huge Classic Rock fans so it felt great. I let the electric energy of the live room take over which is interesting in that I actually wrote this song on an acoustic as a slow-burning Blues song.

"It felt like we were going to go off the rails a few times but that's exactly what gives the song its honesty and true to form edgy feel." Watch the video below:

