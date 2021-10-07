Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal World Tour Details

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the details for their 2022 world tour that will feature special guests The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, plus Thundercat and King Princess.
The trek will visit 32 cities across the globe beginning in Seville, Spain at the Estadio La Cartuja and concluding in Arlington,TX at Globe Life Field on September 18th.
A$AP Rocky and Thundercat will be providing support from the tour kick off through June 22nd in Manchester and then returning for two dates in Germany.
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat will support from June 25th through July 1st, as well as their stop in Paris, France at the Stade de France on July 8th.
For the North American leg, HAIM and Thundercat will open in Denver and San Diego, Beck and Thundercat will support in Santa Clara and Los Angeles, and The Strokes and Thundercat will be along for most of the remaining dates, except Boston (Ste. Vincent and Thundercat, and Las Vegas where King Princess will take over for Thundercat. See the dates below:
