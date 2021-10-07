Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal World Tour Details

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the details for their 2022 world tour that will feature special guests The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, plus Thundercat and King Princess.

The trek will visit 32 cities across the globe beginning in Seville, Spain at the Estadio La Cartuja and concluding in Arlington,TX at Globe Life Field on September 18th.

A$AP Rocky and Thundercat will be providing support from the tour kick off through June 22nd in Manchester and then returning for two dates in Germany.

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat will support from June 25th through July 1st, as well as their stop in Paris, France at the Stade de France on July 8th.

For the North American leg, HAIM and Thundercat will open in Denver and San Diego, Beck and Thundercat will support in Santa Clara and Los Angeles, and The Strokes and Thundercat will be along for most of the remaining dates, except Boston (Ste. Vincent and Thundercat, and Las Vegas where King Princess will take over for Thundercat. See the dates below:

Europe

Sat Jun 04 - Seville, Spain - Estadio La Cartuja De SevillaTue Jun 07 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi OlimpicFri Jun 10 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - GoffertparkWed Jun 15 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskas StadiumSat Jun 18 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks (festival date)Wed Jun 22 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old TraffordSat Jun 25 - London, UK - London StadiumWed Jun 29 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay ParkFri Jul 01 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston ParkSun Jul 03 - Leuven, Belgium - Rock Werchter (festival date)Tue Jul 05 - Cologne, Germany - RheinEnergieStadiumFri Jul 08 - Paris, France - Stade de FranceTue Jul 12 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

North America

Sat Jul 23 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile HighWed Jul 27 - San Diego, CA - Petco ParkFri Jul 29 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's StadiumSun Jul 31 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi StadiumWed Aug 03 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile ParkSat Aug 06 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant StadiumWed Aug 10 - Atlanta, GA - Truist ParkFri Aug 12 - Nashville, TN - Nissan StadiumSun Aug 14 - Detroit, MI - Comerica ParkWed Aug 17 - E. Rutherford, NJ - Metlife StadiumFri Aug 19 - Chicago, IL - Soldier FieldSun Aug 21 - Toronto, ON - Rogers CentreTue Aug 30 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock StadiumThu Sep 01 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America StadiumSat Sep 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank ParkThu Sep 08 - Washington, DC - Nationals ParkSat Sep 10 - Boston, MA - Fenway ParkThu Sep 15 - Orlando, FL - Camping World StadiumSun Sep 18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

