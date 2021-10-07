Tears For Fears Share 'Tipping Point' Video From First New Album in 17 Years

Tears For Fears have released a music video for their new single "Tipping Point". The song is the title track to the group's first new album in 17 years.

The new record will be released by Concord Records on February 25th, 2022. Roland Orzabal said of the effort, "Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We've got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing - and it works really well."

Curt Smith added, "If that balance doesn't work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn't work. To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears - is the stuff we can both agree on."



Orzabal and Smith were joined by their longtime collaborator Charlton Pettus along with producers and songwriters Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter on the new record.



"When you've known each other as long as we have, and have worked together as long as we have, there's a bond there that becomes familial. So, it's different from a friendship," Smith says. "And it's different from a marriage. It's literally like that's your brother. It's the kind of bond that you can't really break. It can fall apart at times. You separate for periods, which I also think is healthy, really. But in the end, we always seem to find each other again." Watch the video below:

