CMT Artists of the Year Special Lineup Announced

(CMT) CMT have revealed the all-star lineup of performers for the 2021 "CMT Artists of the Year" special, which will be airing LIVE from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13th at 9p/8c on CMT.

The celebration promises to be an unforgettable night, with a stacked lineup of solo performances from 2021 honorees Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown and Luke Combs plus four can't-miss world premieres.

This year's "Breakout Artist of the Year" Mickey Guyton will take the stage alongside fellow GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Yola; Boyz II Men will team up with Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix for a never-before-seen collaboration to honor Chris Stapleton; Kelsea Ballerini will welcome her fellow tourmates Jonas Brothers for a special remote performance straight from their "The Remember This Tour"; and Walker Hayes will make his CMT "Artists of the Year" debut with the first-ever award show performance of his smash hit "Fancy Like."

"Our year-end celebration keeps growing and we're thrilled to welcome Boyz II Men, Kevin Olusola, Jonas Brothers and Yola to the show in addition to our luminous honorees," said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music Strategy & Talent, CMT. "And in honor of one of the biggest songs of summer that has exploded across social media and beyond, we look forward to having Walker Hayes join our celebration for a can't-miss performance of his history-making hit 'Fancy Like.'"

This year's 2021 "CMT Artists of the Year" returns to its original format after adapting last year to honor some of the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the pandemic. Artists honored this year are Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs, alongside "Breakout Artist of the Year" Mickey Guyton and "Artist of a Lifetime" Randy Travis. The 2021 "CMT Artists of the Year" ceremony will also feature never-before-seen performances and collaborations, with special guests, performers and presenters.

