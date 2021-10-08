.

Circa Survive Return With New Video 'Imposter Syndrome'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-08-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art

Circa Survive have released a music video for their brand new single "Imposter Syndrome". The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "A Dream About Love," which is due to arrive on October 22nd.

The EP was produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Quicksand, Turnover) and vocalist Anthony Green had this to say about the track, "This was the last song I wrote before I went into rehab two years ago.

"The song is about forgiveness and accountability and represents a sense of starting over for me. Scrapping the blueprints and building from scratch in every aspect of our life." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Circa Survive Return With New Video 'Imposter Syndrome'

News > Circa Survive

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque To Be Unveiled- Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Discharged From Hospital Following Heart Surgery- more

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Go 'High and Lonesome' With New Song- Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal World Tour Details- more

Judas Priest's Faulkner Could Have Died- Wolfgang Marks Eddie Van Halen Death Anniversary- Alex Lifeson Done Touring- Deep Purple- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition

Cruzados - She's Automatic

Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour

Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List

The Jenny Thing - American Canyon

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Tribute Plaque To Be Unveiled Next Week

Circa Survive Return With New Video 'Imposter Syndrome'

Volumes Share New Song 'Bend' And Announce Album

Dave Gahan And Soulsavers Release 'Metal Heart' Video

SpiritWorld Premiere 'The Bringer Of Light' Video

I Am To Join Nile's Age Of Vile Divinities Tour

CMT Artists of the Year Special Lineup Announced

Singled Out: Station's I Can't Find My Way