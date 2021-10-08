Circa Survive Return With New Video 'Imposter Syndrome'

Circa Survive have released a music video for their brand new single "Imposter Syndrome". The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "A Dream About Love," which is due to arrive on October 22nd.

The EP was produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Quicksand, Turnover) and vocalist Anthony Green had this to say about the track, "This was the last song I wrote before I went into rehab two years ago.

"The song is about forgiveness and accountability and represents a sense of starting over for me. Scrapping the blueprints and building from scratch in every aspect of our life." Watch the video below:

