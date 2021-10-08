I Am To Join Nile's Age Of Vile Divinities Tour

I Am have announced that they will be hitting the road early in off 2022 supporting death metal veterans Nile on their Age Of Vile Divinities US Tour.



The band had this to say, "We're incredibly excited to smash over a month of dates with some monsters of bands. With new music hidden away, it's swelled up and ready to burst. Be prepared to enter into our domain. See y'all in February!"

The tour will also feature Incantation and Sanguisugabogg and is set to launch February 3rd in Nashville, Tennessee and conclude on March 12th in Spartanburg, South Carolina. See the dates below:

I AM w/ Nile, Incantation, Sanguisugabogg:

2/03/2022 The Basement East - Nashville, TN

2/04/2022 Heaven at The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

2/05/2022 The Haven - Orlando, FL

2/06/2022 The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

2/08/2022 Scout Bar - Houston, TX

2/09/2022 Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill - Dallas, TX

2/10/2022 Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

2/12/2022 The Nile Theatre - Mesa, AZ

2/13/2022 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

2/15/2022 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

2/16/2022 Cornerstone Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

2/18/2022 Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

2/19/2022 El Corazon - Seattle, WA

2/21/2022 Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

2/22/2022 The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

2/23/2022 The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

2/24/2022 Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

2/25/2022 The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

2/26/2022 The Forge - Joliet, IL

2/27/2022 Pop's - Sauget, IL

3/01/2022 Piere's Entertainment Center - Ft. Wayne, IN

3/02/2022 El Club - Detroit, MI

3/03/2022 Beachland Ballroom- Cleveland, OH

3/04/2022 Crafthouse Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA

3/05/2022 Reverb - Reading, PA

3/06/2022 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

3/08/2022 The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

3/09/2022 Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

3/10/2022 The Canal Club - Richmond, VA

3/11/2022 The Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

3/12/2022 Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

