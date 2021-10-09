Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 Performance Of 'Sherry Darling'

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is sharing video of his performance of "Sherry Darling" at Madison Square Garden as part of the forthcoming live album and film release of "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts."

Featured during a benefit concert series organized by MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy), the tune - which Springsteen debuted live only two months earlier in Nashville, TN - is one of two then-previously-unreleased songs included in the 2021 packages that wouldn't see their official studio release for another year on "The River", alongside its title track.

A composite of the New Jersey rocker's two appearances during the multi-day No Nukes concerts as edited by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny from the original 16mm source with remixed audio from Bob Clearmountain, the film delivers ten never-before released performances while showcasing the intensity of a marathon Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band show into a 90 minute run-time.

"The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts" film will be released in HD on physical formats November 19, including on two CD with DVD, two CD with Blu-Ray and two LP formats; the film will be available globally in HD for digital download on November 16 and digital rental on November 23. Watch the live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

