.

Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test

Bruce Henne | 10-09-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Clutch have postponed the final three shows of the current leg of their fall US tour after the band revealed that members of the band's "touring camp" tested positive for COVID-19.

"Although we followed every available protocol and precaution, Covid has made its way into the Clutch touring camp," shared the group on social media. "The bad news is we are postponing our next 3 shows, but the good news is we already have the rescheduled dates, so hold onto your tickets as they will be honored for these rescheduled dates in 2022."

The impacted appearances include planned stops this week in Burlington, VT (Oct. 8), Hampton Beach, NH (Oct. 9), and Washington, DC (Oct. 11). The Maryland rockers opened their fall US tour in Alaska early last month, with the initial series finishing in Pensacola, FL on September 18; the currently-affected leg started September 29 in Ft. Wayne, IN; and they'll launch their traditional seasonal holiday gigs in Baltimore, MD on December 27. See the rescheduled and postponed shows here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test

Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Slaughter Beach'

Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Boss Metal Zone'

Clutch Jam New Song At Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Clutch Debut New Song At Alaska State Fair

Clutch Begin Work On New Studio Album

Clutch Launch Collector's Series With 'Blast Tyrant'

The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album

Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour

Clutch Announce U.S. Headline Tour

News > Clutch

advertisement
Day In Rock

Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 Performance Of 'Sherry Darling'- Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test- Nirvana- more

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque To Be Unveiled- Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Discharged From Hospital Following Heart Surgery- more

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Go 'High and Lonesome' With New Song- Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal World Tour Details- more

Judas Priest's Faulkner Could Have Died- Wolfgang Marks Eddie Van Halen Death Anniversary- Alex Lifeson Done Touring- Deep Purple- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition

Cruzados - She's Automatic

Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour

Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List

The Jenny Thing - American Canyon

advertisement
Latest News

Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 Performance Of 'Sherry Darling'

Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test

Nirvana Share Previously Unreleased 'Lithium' Performance

King 810 Pull Out Of Current U.S. Tour

Queen Revisit Live Aid Performance On The Greatest

The Bronx High Five With Every Time I Die's Jordan Buckley

Chase Rice Delivers 'If I Were Rock & Roll'

Singled Out: Brion Starr's Morning Light