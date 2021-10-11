Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Louder Than Life festival

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of their version of the traditional Irish song, "Whiskey In The Jar", from a September 24 appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY.

Metallica won a Grammy Award in the Best Hard Rock Performance category at the 2000 music industry event for their studio recording of the track after it was featured on 1998's "Garage Inc." collection; the song's rock roots trace back to a 1972 take by Thin Lizzy, alongside history that suggests the folk tune's origins date back to the 17th century.

The "Garage Inc" compilation featured covers of songs originally done by Bob Seger, Black Sabbath, Lynyrd Skynyrd and others; the set reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200.

The September 24 appearance saw Metallica headline the opening night of the Kentucky event, which they also closed two nights later with a full album performance of their 1991 classic, "Metallica." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic From Louder Than Life

Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life

Metallica Share 'Ride The Lightning' Video From Louder Than Life

Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode

Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show

Metallica Perform The Black Album At Louder Than Life Festival

Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show

Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show

News > Metallica