Rush Tribute Performed By Ohio State University Marching Band

(hennemusic) The Ohio State University Marching Band performed a Rush tribute in honor of their late drummer, Neil Peart, during its halftime show at Ohio Stadium as part of Ohio State University's homecoming game against University Of Maryland on October 9.
The outfit delivered a medley of classic Rush tracks, including "The Spirit Of Radio", "Fly By Night" and "Tom Sawyer", while presenting formations that replicated Peart and Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, and spelled out the title to a pair of the Canadian band's tracks, "2112" and "YYZ."
"To honor the early 2020 passing of one of the greatest drummers in history, Rush's Neil Peart, the Ohio State Marching Band added a little more percussion to the mix for the halftime show Saturday," said the group in a statement, adding: "To help recreate Peart's sonic impact, the percussion section was expanded by 20 toms and 20 extra cymbals mounted on four racks. They were at the front of the formation and played by the band's five percussion alternates for this week."
"We're speechless," tweeted Rush alongside three applause emojis following the performance.
After Rush performed their final concert in Los Angeles in 2015, Peart passed away in January of 2020 at the age of 67 after a three-and-a-half year battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Watch the tribute here.
Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson Has No Desire To Tour Again
Rush Legend Geddy Lee To Publish Memoir
Rush's Geddy Lee Receives APJ Lifetime Achievement Award
Rush Tribute (YYNOT), PAKT and Epic Tantrum Lead Epic Fest Lineup
Rush's Cinema Strangiato Coming To Movie Theaters
The Band Rush Can Never Exist Again Says Lifeson
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson Streams First New Music In A Decade
Father Of Rush Legend Neil Peart Passes Away
Neal Schon Performs National Anthem At Raiders Game- Rush Tribute Performed By Marching Band- Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite- more
Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 Performance Of 'Sherry Darling'- Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test- Nirvana- more
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque To Be Unveiled- Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Discharged From Hospital Following Heart Surgery- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Go 'High and Lonesome' With New Song- Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal World Tour Details- more
Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition
Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour
Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List
Journey's Neal Schon Performs National Anthem At Las Vegas Raiders Game
Rush Tribute Performed By Ohio State University Marching Band
Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite For 'Move' Video
Pink Floyd's Animals Album Gets All-Star Cover Treatment
Singled Out: The County Well's Drink More
The Verve Pipe Share New Song 'Forever Reaching'
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announces New Live Album
Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Louder Than Life festival