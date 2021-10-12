Bryan Adams 'So Happy It Hurts' With New Video

Bryan Adams has released a music video for his brand new single "So Happy It Hurts". The song is the title track to his forthcoming album, which will arrive on March 11, 2022.
Adams, who also directed the new video, had this to say, "The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away. Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go.
"The title song 'So Happy It Hurts' is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name, touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection." Watch the video below:
