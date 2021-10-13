Calling All Captains Take Fans To Laurel Canyon With New Video

Calling All Captains have released a music video for their new single "Laurel Canyon". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Slowly Getting Better," which will arrive on October 29th.

The group had this to say, "'Laurel Canyon' was the first song that we KNEW we were writing for this album. It kind of jump-started the creative process and bridged the gap between our writing style in 'Nothing Grows Here' and the styles you'll hear on 'Slowly Getting Better'.



"The opening riff was actually written during one of our big US tours. We had stopped in a local guitar shop in Rochester, NY to kill some time and Connor picked up a Laurel Canyon acoustic, and out came that opening guitar part.

"We took a quick video to remember it, and then later when we returned home we paired it up with some lyrics inspired by real events in our lives. There are a lot of new flavors on this album, and 'Laurel Canyon' encapsulates a large portion of them all in one song. Feast your ears." Watch the video below:

