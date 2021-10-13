Lizard Music Return With First New Album In 25 Years

Lizard Music have released their first new music in more than 25 years with their new album, "Arizone!," which was released digitally and on CD, with a 2 LP vinyl version to follow on December 10th.

The New Jersey-born rock quartet featuring Mikael Jorgensen, Chris Apple, Craig Smith, and Erik Paparozzi decided to take advantage of the pandemic lockdown and recorded the new effort.

Jorgensen had this to say, "It is a profoundly rewarding experience to work with people you know and trust. Lizard Music lurched into existence 30 years ago and you can hear the joy of these four old friends creating new music while having a ton of fun doing it."

Stream the single "Mixtape" below:

Related Stories

Lizard Music Returning with First New Music In Over 25 Years

News > Lizard Music