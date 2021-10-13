Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency

Rock icons Styx have announced that they will be launching a special Las Vegas residency to begin their 50th anniversary celebration and have recruited Heart legend Nancy Wilson to join them for the shows.
The residency will include five shows at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and will be kicking off on January 28th, followed by shows on Jan 29th, February 2nd, 4th and 5th.
Tickets for the concerts will be going on sale this Friday, October 15th at 10am PT/1pm ET and the band will be offering a limited number of VIP packages.
Tommy Shaw had this to say, "We are thrilled to announce that Nancy Wilson, the super talented singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performer we've enjoyed as a member of Heart, will be joining Styx on stage when we return to the Venetian in Las Vegas for five nights: January 28, 29 and February 2,4 and 5. Talk about 'these dreams' coming true!!! Come join us!" - STYX singer/guitarist
James "JY" Young shared, "Looking forward to collaborating with another artist in Las Vegas. We had great fun with Don Felder and are looking forward to rocking with Nancy Wilson."
Nancy Wilson added, "I'm so pleased to be part of the STYX plus Nancy Wilson collaboration. I think it's going to be fun and really different from other shows."
