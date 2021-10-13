Superlove Share John Carpenter Inspired 'Save Yourselves' Video

Superlove have released a music video for their new single "Save Yourselves". The clip was inspired by the John Carpenter cult classic "They Live".

Frontman Jacob Rice had this to say about the inspiration for track, "This song was just trying to express some frustration in feeling so overwhelmed by everything we watch, read online and see on TV.

"Writing 'Save Yourselves' also had us thinking, what would we do if everything absolutely went to sh*t? I like to think we would both just go and sit in a forest, out the way of everything with a fire going and just laugh at what a state we got ourselves into.

"We're honestly so excited this song is actually coming out as I remember listening to the demo over and over again thinking oh my god this song is so addictive to listen to haha, we hope people feel the same!" Watch the video below:

