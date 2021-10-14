Metallica Go Frantic At Aftershock Festival

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of their performance of the 2003 tune, "Frantic", from an October 8 performance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA.

The footage captures the 2021 live debut of the opening track from "St. Anger" and the first time in nearly 10 years that the song was played in the US, which took place during the first of two appearances by the band at the four-day event, which they also closed out on October 10 and featured a lineup that included Anthrax, Volbeat, The Offspring and more.

Last month, Metallica released a series of expanded 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled 1991 record; known as "The Black Album" for its classic cover, the set was their first record to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.

In sync with the "Metallica" reissues, the group also issued a companion package entitled "The Metallica Blacklist", which features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

