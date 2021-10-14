Metallica Go Frantic At Aftershock Festival

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of their performance of the 2003 tune, "Frantic", from an October 8 performance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA.
The footage captures the 2021 live debut of the opening track from "St. Anger" and the first time in nearly 10 years that the song was played in the US, which took place during the first of two appearances by the band at the four-day event, which they also closed out on October 10 and featured a lineup that included Anthrax, Volbeat, The Offspring and more.
Last month, Metallica released a series of expanded 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled 1991 record; known as "The Black Album" for its classic cover, the set was their first record to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.
In sync with the "Metallica" reissues, the group also issued a companion package entitled "The Metallica Blacklist", which features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more. Watch the video here.
Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Louder Than Life festival
Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic From Louder Than Life
Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life
Metallica Share 'Ride The Lightning' Video From Louder Than Life
Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show
Metallica Perform The Black Album At Louder Than Life Festival
Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett
Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more
David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more
Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena- Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'- more
Neal Schon Performs National Anthem At Raiders Game- Rush Tribute Performed By Marching Band- Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite- more
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Video Premiere: Lorne Behrman's 'Oh Lord, Give Me Time'
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video
Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville
Led Zeppelin Stream 1970 Royal Albert Hall Performance Of 'Dazed And Confused'
Deep Purple Release '7 And 7 Is' Video
Metallica Go Frantic At Aftershock Festival
Alcatrazz Premiere 'Grace Of God' Video
Foxy Shazam To Deliver The Heart Behead You On Valentine's Day
Blood Red Throne Deliver 'Transparent Existence' Video