Dave Grohl Memoir The Storyteller Tops New York Times Best Sellers List

(hennemusic) Dave Grohl's newly-released memoir, "The Storyteller", has topped the prestigious New York Times Best Sellers List. The project - which sees the rocker sharing his life story and rise to international fame with Nirvana and the Foo Fighters - is currently No. 1 in two categories: the Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction list as well as the Hardcover Nonfiction list.
"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would someday be a number one bestselling author," shared Grohl on social media, "but it's those same wildest dreams that I've followed since the day I picked up a guitar. Honored."
Grohl launched his first memoir with "The Storyteller Live And In Person Book Tour", which saw the Foo Fighters founder take part in a five-show limited run of intimate evenings that saw him bring his book to life with a mixture of stories and live performance. More here.
