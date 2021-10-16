Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show To No Filter Tour

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have announced thatnthye will playing a rare intimate venue gig when they bring the No Filter tour to the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, FL on November 23.

The event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will be the band's most intimate show in more than a decade, as they perform at the 7,000 capacity venue; the appearance will also be the final stop on the group's current US tour.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, October 18, at 10 a.m. local time, and will be available at myhrl.com.

The Rolling Stones dedicated their No Filter US stadium tour to their late drummer, Charlie Watts, during an emotional opening night in St. Louis, MO on September 26. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

