.

Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show To No Filter Tour

Bruce Henne | 10-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have announced thatnthye will playing a rare intimate venue gig when they bring the No Filter tour to the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, FL on November 23.

The event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will be the band's most intimate show in more than a decade, as they perform at the 7,000 capacity venue; the appearance will also be the final stop on the group's current US tour.
Tickets will go on sale Monday, October 18, at 10 a.m. local time, and will be available at myhrl.com.

The Rolling Stones dedicated their No Filter US stadium tour to their late drummer, Charlie Watts, during an emotional opening night in St. Louis, MO on September 26. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show To No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville

The Rolling Stones Perform Live Debut Of Troubles a' Comin' In Charlotte

Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song Troubles A' Comin'

Rolling Stones Special Edition Little People Figure Set Released

Rolling Stones Dedicate US Tour To Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video

The Rolling Stones Share Video Tribute To Charlie Watts

News > Rolling Stones

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more

Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more

David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more

Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena- Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'- more

Reviews

The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz

Video Premiere: Lorne Behrman's 'Oh Lord, Give Me Time'

Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more

Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper

Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show To No Filter Tour

Dave Grohl Memoir The Storyteller Tops New York Times Best Sellers List

August Burns Red Deliver 'Vengeance'

The Agonist Release 'Feast On The Living' Video

Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video From Aftershock

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Announce New Album 'Barn'

Singled Out: Ike Reilly's F*** the Good Old Days