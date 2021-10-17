Betraying The Martyrs Deliver New Single and Video and Reveal New Frontman

French rockers Betraying The Martyrs have shared a music video for their brand new single "Black Hole" and have also welcomed Rui Martins as their new frontman.

The band had this to say about their new singer, "We DEFINITELY upgraded to BTM 2.0! Of course it's still BTM, but totally an upgraded version of our band! Most of us are pretty perfectionists about our own art, and we would have never allowed a downgrade!

"We're super stoked and excited to have people's opinion and reactions about this new track, we're well aware that changing the frontman can be a little tricky sometimes (even if bands like Northlane, Chelsea Grin, and Lorna Shore showed us that it could be very successful!) but we're very confident Rui's the perfect fit, and we hope people will welcome our new recruit with open arms and show him the support he deserves! Rui's abilities will definitely take things to a whole new level, as he has a great approach for both the heavy side and the more melodic part of our songwriting."



"Rui knows perfectly what BTM was and also is now in 2021. He helped so much to make this new version of BTM the best it can be. He has a great vision of what BTM fans expect and also where we want to go. Rui is bringing a lot of great ideas for his vocals, lyric-wise, melody-wise...and his vocal range is incredible: he can go from super heavy guttural screams to high pitched beautiful clean vocals; it's a real pleasure to be able to work with someone so talented, and we're definitely planning on using his range to the maximum of its potential to serve BTM's upcoming music!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Betraying The Martyrs Lose Their Voice As Aaron Matts Exits Band

Betraying The Martyrs Cancel Tour Following Van Accident and Fire

Betraying The Martyrs Announce Fall Headline Tour

Betraying The Martyrs Release 'Parasite' Video

Betraying The Martyrs Launching North American Tour

News > Betraying The Martyrs