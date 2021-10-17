Miranda Lambert Unleashes 'If I Were A Cowboy' Video

Miranda Lambert has released a music video for their brand new single, "If I Was A Cowboy," which is hitting radio Monday (October 18th) and is the follow-up to her hit single "Settling Down".

Lambert had this to say about the brand new single, ""I wrote this song with my new friend, Jesse Frasure. We met doing the remix of 'Tequila Does' and he and I just got together one afternoon for a write and this is what came out of it.

"It's funny, he's a Detroit boy and I'm an East Texan, but somehow we wrote a song about the Wild West together." Watch the music video for the new track below:

Related Stories

Miranda Lambert Launches Summer Tour Dates

Elle King and Miranda Lambert Go 80s For 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)'

Miranda Lambert Announce Rescheduled Wildcard Tour Dates

Miranda Lambert Releases 'Bluebird' Video

Miranda Lambert Announces Wildcard Tour

Miranda Lambert Shares What She Is Doing On Tour Break With Fans

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert Sing TLC's 'No Scrubs'

Miranda Lambert's Tour To Support Local Shelter Dogs

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour

News > Miranda Lambert