Miranda Lambert Unleashes 'If I Were A Cowboy' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-17-2021

Miranda Lambert has released a music video for their brand new single, "If I Was A Cowboy," which is hitting radio Monday (October 18th) and is the follow-up to her hit single "Settling Down".

Lambert had this to say about the brand new single, ""I wrote this song with my new friend, Jesse Frasure. We met doing the remix of 'Tequila Does' and he and I just got together one afternoon for a write and this is what came out of it.

"It's funny, he's a Detroit boy and I'm an East Texan, but somehow we wrote a song about the Wild West together." Watch the music video for the new track below:

