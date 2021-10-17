(hennemusic) Motley Crue singer Vince Neil was injured when he fell off the stage during his solo band's performance at the Monsters On The Mountain festival at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN on October 15.
According to TMZ, the rocker was a few songs into his set when he stepped to the edge of the stage and suddenly tumbled to the cement floor below through a small gap between the speaker and the stage; he was assisted back to his feet and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where X-rays revealed that the singer had broken his ribs.
Neil's band continued the performance, with guitarist, Jeff Blando taking over lead vocal duties and, later, updating the crowd on the singer's status, as seen in a video shared by rock news outlet Metal Sludge.
"The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can't breathe and he's gonna get dealt with medically," Blando told the audience. "Now, that sucks for us, and him. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him 'Don't do it.' Let's have one good round of applause, please, for this guy."
"Get well @thevinceneil!," tweeted event host Eddie Trunk following the incident. "Vince slipped and fell off the stage tonight at Monsters on the Mountain here in Pigeon Forge. Vince had been moving & singing great before the accident. He's at hospital now getting care & X Rays. More when I hear. Get well VN!"
Motley Crue are scheduled to launch a twice-postponed US stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts next year. See fan filmed video of Vince's fall here.
Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Undergoes Surgery
Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Ozzy Osbourne- Steve Perry- more
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more
David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Three Down To Earth Rare Tracks
Steve Perry Shares 'Winter Wonderland' Visualizer
Taking Back Sunday Cover Weezer Classic
Miranda Lambert Unleashes 'If I Were A Cowboy' Video
Betraying The Martyrs Deliver New Single and Video and Reveal New Frontman
Singled Out: Vapors Of Morphine's Irene