Singled Out: Nowhere Left's Tragedy

Modern rockers Nowhere Left just released a video from an acoustic version of their track "Tragedy" and to celebrate we asked Dom Delfino to tell us about the song and visual. Here is the story:
Some people may not know this but our band was kind of a rebrand from a previous band. As a result from the downtime during covid a lot transpired. We decided to pursue a different sound and our producer Zack had this song written that we loved but wanted to tweak a bit. So we spent some time via text messages and phone calls molding "Tragedy" into what it is now.
We've always believed that doing what you love in life is important so touching on that lyrically and the struggles of others trying to impact your decisions we thought was something a lot of people would relate too. I've had people all my life tell me to stop playing music and do the "normal" 9-5 life but that's not for me and I think this generation more than ever is fighting to actually enjoy what they do every day.
Shooting the acoustic video for Tragedy was a lot of fun. Our videographer Christian found a neat little rooftop with the city skyline behind it so we popped up there for sunrise and just vibed out. It was a really hot day in the middle of the Summer but it was a lot of fun. We love acoustic music so it's definitely possible we will do more acoustic versions of songs in the future."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
