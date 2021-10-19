Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Single 'Song Of The Seasons'

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are streaming their new single, "Song Of The Seasons", from the iconic group's newly-announced forthcoming studio album, "Barn."

"Written about a year ago in Canada, it's the oldest song on 'Barn'," shared the rocker on his Neil Young Archives site. "There was a recording of the song in my hometown that is the earliest. This is the first one with Crazy Horse! It starts the album."

Due December 10, "Barn" was co-produced by Young and Niko Bolas and recorded in the Rockies this past June with the Le Mobile Recording Studio. The project marks the follow-up to the group's 2019 album, "Colorado." Stream the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

