Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Single 'Song Of The Seasons'

Bruce Henne | 10-19-2021

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are streaming their new single, "Song Of The Seasons", from the iconic group's newly-announced forthcoming studio album, "Barn."

"Written about a year ago in Canada, it's the oldest song on 'Barn'," shared the rocker on his Neil Young Archives site. "There was a recording of the song in my hometown that is the earliest. This is the first one with Crazy Horse! It starts the album."

Due December 10, "Barn" was co-produced by Young and Niko Bolas and recorded in the Rockies this past June with the Le Mobile Recording Studio. The project marks the follow-up to the group's 2019 album, "Colorado." Stream the new single here.

