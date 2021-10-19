.

Oasis Stream 'Some Might Say' Video From Knebworth 1996 Concert film

Bruce Henne | 10-19-2021

(hennemusic) Oasis are streaming video of a performance of their 1995 classic, "Some Might Say", from the forthcoming home release of their concert film, "Knebworth 1996."

The lead single from "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?" is the latest preview to the November 19 project following its worldwide screening in cinemas last month; directed by Jake Scott, the documentary captures the band in concert over a pair of summertime concerts at the UK venue where Oasis performed before 125,000 fans each night.

"Oasis Knebworth 1996" will be available next month in live album and DVD/Blu-ray packages. The live album formats include 2CD, and triple LP on heavyweight vinyl with the digital version of the album featuring HD audio; the DVD will be released as a triple disc set including the cinematic documentary plus both nights of the live concert in full, with the Blu-ray in single disc format.

Limited edition formats include the 2CD with DVD of the cinematic documentary, plus a Super Deluxe Box Set including the triple LP, 2CD and triple DVD plus replicas of the original gig memorabilia, available exclusively from the band's online store.

Oasis formed in Manchester in 1991 and went on to become one of the UK's biggest rock acts; all seven of the group's studio albums reached UK No. 1 before they disbanded in 2009 after selling more than 75 million albums worldwide. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

